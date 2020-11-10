Vermont veteran puts lived experience to paper in thriller-mystery series

One woman’s lived experience meets pen and paper.

Kathleen Bachus is a local Vietnam-era air force veteran and author of the thriller-mystery series The Charlemagne Files.

Bachus served in the military for 12 years, enlisting at the age of 18. She lived in England, Japan, California, Texas, and other places around the country and abroad. The highest position she served was Executive Officer to the base commander of Kaneda Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

“A strand of hair came loose from its anchoring mousse at the top of his head and exposed a glistening piece of sweating scalp,” Bachus read aloud from her book.

Bachus said she had a vivid imagination even as a young girl.

“I was 10 years old, and that’s when I made up one of the first characters in my books.”

After retiring in 1986, she was a reporter and teacher. In 2001, she went to law school and opened her own criminal defense practice. Now, Bachus focuses on writing.

For a long time, Bachus didn’t feel comfortable talking about her experiences. While she was never in combat, she empathized with those who were. Many of them, including herself, also dealt with sexual assault and harassment.

It wasn’t until 2016 when she joined the Women’s Veterans Book Club that she found solace.

“What happened with the book club was that we became a band of sisters.”

The support group began as a women’s wellness retreat for veterans in 2015. A year later, the Humanities Council of Vermont got involved, adding a book club to the program. There, they read her work.

“The women said can we keep meeting and can we meet more? Can we meet every two weeks? So we’ve been since that time, I think since 2016, meeting every two weeks,” said Ellen Duval, Women’s Veteran’s Book Club Coordinator and Senior Social Worker with Burlington Lakeside Clinic.

“We support each other and it’s a safe place to talk about things you wouldn’t normally talk about. As far as my experiences in the military, they have not been horrible. However, I know all about workplace sexual harassment and assault. A lot of women in our group were direct victims of that,” said Bachus.

In her newest book, “State of Nature,” the main character is a woman forced to confront this issue. She says her books are a mixture of genres.

“It is suspense more than thriller. There are thrilling parts but it’s mostly suspense. Little bit of mystery. A lot of relationship and quite a few women in my books,” said Bachus.

For Bachus, Veterans Day is not only symbolic of her service in the military, but the day she moved to Vermont in 2014.

“I am really happy that I served. My feelings are for the people who didn’t make it through and especially for the people who did make it through but are inevitably damaged,” she said.

