Vermont trooper faces multiple accusations of domestic assault

A Vermont State Police detective has been cited on suspicion of domestic assault. State Police say 25-year-old Nicholas Cianci, of Bradford, is accused of physically assaulting and threatening a woman with whom he was in a relationship with multiple times at a Bradford home.

Cianci is scheduled to appear in court on March 25. Officials say he has been on relief from duty from the St. Johnsbury barracks since December and is currently on unpaid relief while the investigation continues.

It was not immediately known if Cianci is being represented by an attorney. No phone listing exists in his name.