Vermont to update COVID case count on weekends again

The Vermont Department of Health is once again updating its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends to ensure the public has the most up-to-date case information, an official said.

Before the surge in cases caused by the delta variant, the health department had stopped providing case updates on weekends. But Health Department spokesperson Ben Truman says the department reverted to the daily updates earlier this month.

Vermont, like much of the country, has been coping with a resurgence in cases of COVID-19 primarily among the unvaccinated. State officials say they expect the numbers to start declining again in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, 85.2% of Vermonters age 12 and over have been vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.

On Monday the Vermont Department of Health reported 60 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 27,130.

There were 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care. The number of fatalities remain at 270.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 61.57 new cases per day on Aug. 7 to 144.29 new cases per day on Aug. 21.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.