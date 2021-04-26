Vermont to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations this week

The state of Vermont will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 this week.

“I don’t know if it will be Monday — certainly Tuesday,” Gov. Phil Scott said on Friday.

The state announced the vaccinations would resume after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized its use despite a rare risk of blood clots. The experts say the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk.

On Saturday, Vermont began making appointments for clinics that will administer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Clinics using the other, multi-shot vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, have been taking place as usual.

Agency of Human Services Deputy Secretary Jenney Samuelson said there would be an emphasis on the Northeast Kingdom. A drive-through clinic is planned for Tuesday from 9:00 until 3:00 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton. Appointments are required.

Some Vermonters may be able to get the J&J single shot on Monday; the state will work with pharmacies to see if it’s feasible.

“Our pharmacy partners will need to look at, and respond to, the guidance that comes out,” Samuelson said. “It is anticipated, as the governor said, that we definitely will be ready to go on Tuesday.”

