Vermont to receive 6,000 initial doses of COVID vaccine after FDA approval

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — State health officials say Vermont is expected to receive about 6,000 doses initially of the first coronavirus vaccine once it’s approved for emergency use by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
FDA officials will meet to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, and it could be authorized almost immediately. Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty told Vermont Public Radio that the state is expecting to get 5,800 doses per week for the initial three-week roll out. Health care workers will get priority, particularly those who have patient contact in in-patient setting and those in high-risk settings.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
More Headlines
- COCOA House and 4th Family receive Chromebooks from Albany Broadcasting and United Way
- Disney celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘Home Alone’ with gingerbread replica
- Newsfeed Now: First approved coronavirus vaccine administered in the UK; siblings reunited following 54-year search
- UMass to offer free and open to public COVID-19 testing site
- Project Undercover: Red Cross collecting essentials for Veterans December 12