Vermont to hold virtual Town Hall events for those filing for unemployment

unemployment

Unemployment. (Cari Dobbins / Pixabay)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – To help the increasing number of people filing for unemployment insurance benefits, the Vermont Department of Labor (DOL) has added new sessions to its schedule of Virtual Town Hall events focused on filing for unemployment.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. Participants will be provided program updates and hear directly from DOL staff.

“We encourage claimants who are able, to join us for these virtual events. Our goal through these events is to better communicate with claimants and to address some of the most common questions we have received,” said Interim Commissioner Michael Harrington.

All virtual events will be recorded and accessible on the DOL website, as well as on the DOL’s YouTube Channel.

