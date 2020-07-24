Vermont State Police need help finding an escaped inmate

Shannon Edwards mugshot. (Vermont State Police)

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont state police are on the hunt for escaped inmate Shannon Edwards, 35, of Waterbury, Vermont.

Police says Edwards scaled an exterior fence to escape the Northeast Correctional Complex. Police responded to the scene at about 1:15 a.m., very early Friday morning, and a subsequent search with a police dog yielded no results.

Police believe Edwards is heading toward Waterbury. They’ve expressed concerns that he potentially poses a threat to public safety. Do not approach if you spot Edwards; contact the police instead at (802) 748-3111.

Edwards is a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He weighs 185 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last wearing a long-sleeve white T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

