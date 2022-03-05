COLCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, at about 4:35 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle in the median along the southbound lane of Interstate 89. Police responded to the area and located an adult man who was transported to the University Medical Center in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man died of an apparent suicide as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police closed one southbound lane of I-89 for about 45 minutes during their investigation.

At this time police said the incident is not considered a criminal investigation. No further details by police are available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 as we learn more.