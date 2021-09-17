Vermont State Police investigate death of woman found in Lake Champlain

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 17, around 10 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to an area of Point Bay Marina in Charlotte, for a report of a missing person.

Police said an off-duty firefighter who was fishing on the lake around 9:30 a.m., located an elderly man who appeared to be experiencing mental distress alone on a sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island.

The Coast Guard from the Burlington station towed the 29-foot sailboat and its occupant back to shore when first responders learned that a second occupant might have been on board.

At that time police said, received a 911 call from another boater that reported finding the body of a woman at about 10 a.m., off the shores of Cedar Island, which Coast Guard and Charlotte’s Volunteer Fire Department located.

Through Police investigation, it was determined that the man and the woman, both in their 70s, left Charlotte together on Thursday night for an evening outing on the sailboat, and never returned to the marina.

Police are investigating the incident and said preliminary indications are that the woman fell overboard and drowned, Police said with no evidence to suggesting the incident is suspicious.

The woman’s body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.

Their names are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with relevant information to the investigation is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.