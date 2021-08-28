Vermont State Police investigate break-in at Evansville Trading Post

by: Rich Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Evansville Trading post in-store Camera

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On August 28, at 6 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a break-in at Evansville Trading Post, in Brownington.

The investigation revealed a male individual who used an item to break a window before entering the store, at 5:30 a.m., took several different brands of cigarettes Police said before leaving the store, on Evansville Road.

Police said the individual suspect can be seen in-store surveillance video, before fleeing from the parking lot in a dark-colored SUV or Minivan traveling west on VT Route 58.

He is described as:

  • White male
  • Average build
  • Approximately 6’1″- 6’3″
  • Wearing a red bandana, black hoodie, and gym shorts 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Upson at the Derby Barracks (802)334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at 844-84-VTIPS (8477) or on the web at www.VTips.info

