Vermont State Police help rescue injured owl stuck in driver’s front grill

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — This story is a hoot. An owl in Vermont is expected to make a full recovery after it was rescued from the front grill of a car Monday night, thanks to an assist from Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Vermont State Police say a driver in Arlington flagged down passing troopers from their Shaftsbury Barracks Monday night after an owl hit their car and became stuck in their front grill. Troopers, and a warden from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department delicately pulled the owl to safety.

State Police took the owl, which appeared to have a broken leg, to a licensed rehabilitator, where it is expected to make a full recovery. Hoot hoot, hooray!

