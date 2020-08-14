Vermont state of emergency extended

MONTPELLIER, VT. (NEWS10) — Governor Phil Scott has extended Vermont’s state of emergency until September 15.

Additional powers to control gathering sizes and liquor sales have also been given to the state’s local authorities. Towns and cities can now enact stricter limits on gathering sizes than those imposed by the state, and mandate shorter hours for the sale of alcohol by bars and restaurants.

“We’ve made tremendous progress since this pandemic started and have suppressed the virus even as we’ve reopened much of the economy. We should be proud of what we’ve done but given what the rest of the country is facing, every one of us must stay vigilant to protect the gains we’ve made. This means wearing a mask when around those you don’t live with, staying six feet apart, washing your hands a lot, staying home when you’re sick and following our travel guidance.” Governor Phil Scott

(R) Vermont

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is also developing a process for temporary electronic plates and permits that will be valid for up to 60 days.

LATEST STORIES