Vermont schools to shut down Wednesday over coronavirus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WVNY) — Hours after three new cases of the coronavirus were announced in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott ordered schools to cancel all classes through April 6, beginning Wednesday, and to prepare “continuity of education” plans for a longer period of closure.

Students can attend optional classes Monday and Tuesday. Teachers, staff, and administrators should report to work as usual “to support both the state’s response to COVID-19 and the needs of children and families across Vermont,” according to the governor.

Scott directed the state’s school districts to develop plans for delivering food and services to children with special needs, as well as to provide childcare options for healthcare workers and others considered essential to the response.

We must ensure children are safe, nourished, and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted. The work of educators will be essential in this effort. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

By the end of Tuesday, Scott says each school should have a continuity of education plan in place that includes:

Meal service for those who need it

Services for children with disabilities and special needs

District-based childcare options for health care and other essential state workers (EMS, Fire, Police, National Guard, etc.)

Ensuring children have trackable work to do when schools are dismissed Tuesday

Remote learning preparation for a longer period

