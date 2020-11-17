Vermont restrictions to help prevent spread of COVID-19

BENNINGTON, VT (NEWS 10)– Due to a spike in COVID -19 throughout New England, there are in-person visitation restrictions at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

However, there are some exceptions for expectant and delivered mothers, pediatric inpatients, and end of life patients.

Vermont Governor, Phil Scott, recently announced new statewide restrictions. Those include prohibiting public and private multi-household social gatherings, closing bars and social clubs until further notice, and requiring all restaurants to close in-person dining at 10pm.

For those who do choose dine in, they can only sit with members of their own household. However, restaurants and bars can still offer take out and curbside delivery service after 10pm.