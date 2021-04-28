Vermont rail bridge struck twice in a month

BENNINGTON, Vt, (NEWS10) – A truck has struck a train trestle bridge on Vermont’s Route 7 for the second time in a month. The Bridge, located at the bottom of Harwood Hill in Bennington, was first hit on April 12, before being struck again by a different truck on April 28.

Police say the tractor-trailer was travelling south when it struck the bridge, which partially removed the trailers roof and “severely compromised” its integrity. The driver allegedly told officers he was following his GPS when the incident happened.

An Inspector from Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles-Law Enforcement Division placed the operator Out of Service for commercial motor vehicle violations. The trailer, which was rented by a New Jersey based company and was carrying beverages, will be towed once its cargo has been unloaded.

Alongside the Bennington Police Department, the Vermont Agency of Transportation and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles-Law Enforcement Division were also called to the scene.

Another rail bridge in Glenville has been struck close to 40 times in the last three years, despite signage warning drivers of the height restriction.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Bennington Police Department at (802) 442-1030.