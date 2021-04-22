Vermont publishes COVID relief spending on new dashboard

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is making public the details of how $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds were spent in the state, the Department of Finance and Management has announced.
The Vermont Coronavirus Relief Fund Transparency Dashboards contain pages that reflect the many ways the relief funds were spent, including grants, contracts, direct payments, and other information, the department said Wednesday.
The appropriations include initial emergency spending requested by the governor and authorized by the Legislature and the funds appropriated in various legislative acts passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
The information reflects information through January 31 and will be updated quarterly.
“These dashboards offer a transparent view of the receipt and uses of an extraordinary amount of federal financial relief,” Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin said in a written statement.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held this weekend in Swanton for members of the Abenaki community, the Vermont Health Department said.
The clinic takes place Sunday at the Abenaki Tribal Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and people can sign up by calling (855) 722-7878. Members of the Abenaki community can also register for any state-run vaccine clinic or for a clinic for black, indigenous, and people of color led by the Racial Justice Alliance, Vermont Professionals of Color, and others in Burlington, the Health Department said.
Starting this week, all Vermonters aged 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for vaccines.
Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said Tuesday that she was excited to continue to see more black, indigenous and people of color in Vermont get vaccinated. In that population, 18,000 people have made appointments and been vaccinated as of Tuesday, she said.
LATEST STORIES
- RPI mandates student vaccinations, other colleges consider requirement
- Albany county COVID update, April 22
- Green shoppers welcome: Lake George outlet mall unveils electric car charging stations
- Report: Varied improvement seen in N.Y.’s air quality
- Woman accidentally mistakes nail glue for eye drops