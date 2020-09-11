Vermont Pride Week continues while adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (LOCAL22/44) — Monday kicked off the start of Pride Week in Vermont and the Pride Center of Vermont, which organizes the annual event, is making sure that even with a pandemic, festivities still take place.

With COVID-19 restrictions and the need for physical distancing, there will be no parade this year or large in-person festivities like previous years. However, some in-person/virtual entertainment and community building will continue, said the Pride Center’s Justin Marsh.

“One thing that I really love about this year, in particular, is that we are able to have pride from wherever you may be,” said Marsh. They also stated they are making the most of it and are doing everything they can to make it resemble a typical pride week.

Virtual gatherings will continue this week including a film screening and discussion, yoga classes, and an online drag queen story hour taking place Friday and Saturday. There are a few in-person events, however, which include a socially distant bike ride, hike, and picnic.

“Pride is important every year. We have made a lot of progress but we still have so much work to do for equality, especially for our trans community and the communities of color as well,” said Marsh.

You can find a full list of in person and virtual events taking place into the weekend here.

