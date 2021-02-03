Vermont prepares to ease social restrictions at long-term care facilities

(WWLP) – Vermont officials are beginning to make plans to allow residents of long-term-care facilities to have more contact with each other and the outside world. Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the move comes after 85% of people living in long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing facilities, residential care and assisted living facilities, have had at least the first of the two doses of the vaccine that provides immunity to COVID-19.

No date has been set to ease those visiting restrictions. Smith says the state’s senior citizens have been isolated for too long.

More Vaccines on The Way

Gov. Phil Scott announced that more doses of the vaccine will be distributed to vaccine sites in Vermont. Rutland Regional Medical Center said Tuesday it will begin offering the vaccine for people 75 and older four days a week.

Vaccines will be available for those eligible Wednesday through Saturday, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Hospital officials said they estimate being able to administer about 900 doses per week.