Vermont Police Arrest Financial Scammer

BENNINGTON COUNTY (NEWS 10) – Vermont State Police have arrested Richard Blackmer Jr, of Shaftsbury on various false pretense charges.

According to State Police, Blackmer would pick up hay from local farms and/or grain stores and pay for the hay with bad checks, a promise to pay later. He would then fail to pay for the hay and the checks would bounce.

Police also say that Blackmer would then look to sell the newly bought hay. He would con customers into purchasing deliveries of hay and require them to pay upfront, often convincing them to purchase the additional deliveries by giving them “deals” on the hay. Once Blackmer received payment, he failed to deliver the purchased hay.

Blackmer has also defrauded people of maple syrup, maple syrup equipment, farm equipment, and Diecast collectible sprint cars. The frauds were similar in their execution.

Further investigation revealed that Richard committed 45 additional counts of False Pretense, 20 additional count of Bad Checks, and a count of Identity Theft. These additional charges have been filed with the Bennington County State Attorney’s Office.

Blackmer is now in the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center. The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone who has had a fraudulent interaction with Richard Blackmer Jr is encouraged to the call the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.