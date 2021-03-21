Vermont pet mayor helps raises money for dog park

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — The re-elected pet mayor of Fair Haven has met his goal of money raised for a new dog park.

Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, gained $5,000 in donations, and a Castleton couple matched that amount, WCAX-TV reported. The $10,000 will go toward the Fur Haven Dog Park.

Murfee was re-elected to a second term in March, in a tight race with a chicken named “Colonel Kernel.”

Fair Haven started having an honorary pet mayor as a way to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground and to help get local kids civically involved. In 2018, residents elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor.

After the playground fundraiser, the town decided to pursue a dog park.