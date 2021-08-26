Vermont National Guard contingent helping U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan

Vt.- A contingent of Vermont National Guard soldiers has been in Afghanistan since earlier this month to help with the evacuation from that country.

Guard officials say that some Vermont soldiers are providing security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital. Others are helping Afghan citizens who have U.S. special immigration visas as they try to leave the country.

Meanwhile, some Vermonters deployed in Kosovo are also getting ready to help the State Department by offering the Afghan evacuees temporary housing, if needed.

No one from the Guard was available on Wednesday to comment on the size of the deployment or how long it will be in Afghanistan. Guard officials say they will be available on Thursday.