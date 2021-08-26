Vermont National Guard contingent helping U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vt.- A contingent of Vermont National Guard soldiers has been in Afghanistan since earlier this month to help with the evacuation from that country.

Guard officials say that some Vermont soldiers are providing security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital. Others are helping Afghan citizens who have U.S. special immigration visas as they try to leave the country.

Meanwhile, some Vermonters deployed in Kosovo are also getting ready to help the State Department by offering the Afghan evacuees temporary housing, if needed.

No one from the Guard was available on Wednesday to comment on the size of the deployment or how long it will be in Afghanistan. Guard officials say they will be available on Thursday.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire