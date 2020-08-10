Vermont man facing charges after Troopers say he spit blood at them

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men are facing charges after police say they were stopped for traffic infractions when police found two glass pipes with cocaine residue and small amount of marijuana. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on August 6.

The New York State Police say that when they pulled the car over Joan Abbott, 32, of Richmond, Vt. was driving and was asked to exit the vehicle due to suspected drug use. Her passenger, Jordan Champion, 27, Richmond, Vt. was also asked to exit the vehicle.

Police say that Champion refused to exit and became aggressive with Troopers. He allegedly got out of the vehicle and charged a Trooper, knocking them to the ground and hitting them several times in the head before being placed in handcuffs.

Troopers say while in custody Champion requested to smoke a cigarette and when he was refused he caused damage to the bench and wall where he was secured. He flipped the bench and allegedly started spitting blood at the five Troopers present.

Champion was transported to Glens Falls Hospital after police say he injured himself while flipping the bench. He was released from the hospital and brought to the Washington County Jail where he continued to be combative.

Jordan Champion Charges:

Assault 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2 nd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Five counts of Harassment 2nd degree

Joan Abbott Charge:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

Abbott was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Ann Town Court on August 19.

Champion was arraigned and remanded to Washington County Jail on $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond. He is due in Fort Ann Town Court on August 19.

