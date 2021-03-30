Vermont man arrested on charges of crack cocaine distribution

VERMONT (NEWS10) — The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said Gregory Lewis, 25, of Williston, Vermont, was arrested Monday on charges that he distributed crack cocaine in January and February of 2021.

According to court records, law enforcement used a confidential informant to buy around one ounce of crack cocaine from Lewis on two separate occasions in early 2021. On March 29, law enforcement carried out a search warrants on Lewis’ home in Williston and a storage unit in South Burlington, Vermont linked to Lewis. During the searches, agents reportedly seized over $20,000 of suspected drug money, three handguns, a rifle, and ammunition. One of the handguns, a Glock Model 45 pistol, had previously been reported stolen.

During the search, officials say Lewis was arrested in the bathroom of his home, near a backpack with plastic packaging containing suspected cocaine residue. Suspected cocaine residue was also found near the toilet. In a post-arrest interview, officials say Lewis admitted to agents that while the search warrant was being carried out, he had flushed over 700 grams of cocaine down the toilet.

Officials say if convicted of the charges, Lewis could face up to 20 years in prison, up to a

$1,000,000 fine, and a period of federal supervised release. Lewis is scheduled to appear remotely Tuesday afternoon for an initial appearance before the Hon. Kevin Doyle, United States Magistrate Judge.