Vermont man accused of stealing catalytic converter

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jake Hodgdon, 39, of Swanton is facing multiple charges after New York State Police say he stole a catalytic converter in the Town of Malta. He’s accused of going onto a property and stealing it off the person’s car.

Police say the homeowner saw Hodgdon on their security system and went outside to confront him. At that time Hodgdon reportedly jumped in his vehicle and fled. An arrest warrant was obtained for Hodgdon who was located by Troopers on June 15 and taken into custody.

Charges:

Criminal Mischief 2 nd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Grand Larceny 4 th degree (felony)

degree (felony) Auto Stripping 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Hodgdon was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is due back in Malta Town Court on August 13.

