1  of  2
Breaking News
Exclusive Interview: Trump considering ‘dramatic’ stimulus plan, not worried about second wave of coronavirus School Budget Vote results

Vermont man accused of stealing catalytic converter

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jake Hodgdon, 39, of Swanton is facing multiple charges after New York State Police say he stole a catalytic converter in the Town of Malta. He’s accused of going onto a property and stealing it off the person’s car.

Police say the homeowner saw Hodgdon on their security system and went outside to confront him. At that time Hodgdon reportedly jumped in his vehicle and fled. An arrest warrant was obtained for Hodgdon who was located by Troopers on June 15 and taken into custody.

Charges:

  • Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (felony)
  • Grand Larceny 4th degree (felony)
  • Auto Stripping 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

Hodgdon was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is due back in Malta Town Court on August 13.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak