BARTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault of an adult female. Ivan Santiago, 47, of Barton was arrested following a police investigation.

According to police Santiago is alleged to have strangled a female while committing crude and obscene acts on her. Police said he was taken into custody and transported to Derby Barracks.

Santiago was processed and later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be arranged at a later date. No further information by police is available at this time.