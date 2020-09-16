Vermont lawmakers reach deal on marijuana sales, taxation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Lawmakers from the Vermont House and Senate have reached a deal on a bill that would allow for the legal sale of marijuana in the state as well as taxation on those sales.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that conference committee members reached agreements Tuesday on advertising and how tax proceeds would be distributed.

The possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana is allowed in Vermont, but there has been no way to buy or sell it legally or tax sales. The conference committee report could be finalized Wednesday. If the legislation receives final approval from lawmakers, it would go to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott. It’s unclear if he would sign it.

LATEST STORIES