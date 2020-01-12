Vermont lawmakers consider bill to legalize adult prostitution

(CNN) — A group of four women lawmakers wants to legalize prostitution in Vermont. They’ve introduced a bill that would permit sex in exchange for money among consenting adults.

They say it would improve safety for everybody and cut down on underage sex work.

Selene Colburn of the Vermont State House said, “Do we need to criminalize consensual sex between adults on any terms? We want to be really clear about the difference between sex work and sex trafficking. That’s part of the motivation for this bill. There is also a lot of research and evidence that suggests that when we decriminalize sex work, we increase safety and reduce violence.”

The lawmakers say the World Health Organization agrees with them. Nevada is the only state that currently allows prostitution. The bill is pending in Vermont’s House Judiciary Committee.