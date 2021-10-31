Vermont health commissioner encouraging outdoor Halloween

Is it safe to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Health commissioner is encouraging the state’s trick or treaters to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Dr. Mark Levine says most trick or treating is already outdoors.

“Let’s get ready to celebrate safely,” Levine said. He says people should wear masks and not just costume masks.

He also suggests keeping groups small to help discourage large clusters of people. Levine says that in crowded parties or other such gatherings, both adults and children are at higher risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

Levine says you don’t need to disinfect candy, but children should wash their hands before eating any treats. People should also have flashlights so they can be easily seen in the dark.