Vermont has first probable case of novel coronavirus

(WVNY) — Vermont state officials held a news conference Sunday morning about what the Department of Health says is probably the state’s first case of COVID-19. Health officials said they’re waiting for the CDC to confirm the test results.

The patient is apparently an adult who is quarantined in a hospital. State officials say they’re looking into the patient’s history of travel and possible exposure, retracing the patient’s steps to compile a list of people with whom the patient has been in contact. Health investigators will offer health recommendations to the people on that list and screen them for risk of exposure to the virus.

“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine wrote in a statement. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality. This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases.”

Gov. Phil Scott and Dr. Levine discussed the case, as well as state preparedness and response efforts.

LATEST STORIES: