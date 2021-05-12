Vermont group to offer vaccine clinics for black, indigenous and people of color

FILE—In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines, citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country. The National Emergency Response Committee said the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FIle)

(WWLP) – The Vermont Health Equity Initiative says it will be providing vaccinations for those who are Black, indigenous, and people of color through July 10. The community group will offer clinics to members of Vermont’s minority population with support from the Vermont Department of Health and the City of Burlington.

Registration is open for BIPOC Vermonters age 16 and older and all members of their households through the Vermont Health Equity Initiative website.

So far, the initiative has collaborated to deliver over 2,800 total doses of the vaccine. Yet the group says that as of Monday, about 70% of white, non-Hispanic Vermonters in Chittenden County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 58% of minority members have received at least one dose.

The clinics for the minority members were established in an effort to close the racial vaccination gap to protect the larger community, and in response to the city of Burlington’s declaration of racism as a public health emergency in July 2020.

“We’re offering an in-person experience that has been missing for vaccinations for these members of our community,” said Belan Antensaye of the Racial, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department of the city of Burlington and The Vermont Professionals of Color Network.