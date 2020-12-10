Vermont grants $600,000 to communities for recreation, human services and economic development projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Buildings and General Services (BGS) announced the recipients of this year’s Building Communities Grants for Facilities. These grants will fund $600,000 in construction and capital improvements for 68 projects across Vermont.

“Throughout the pandemic, Vermonters have relied on their communities more than ever as they try to get through these difficult times,” said Gov. Scott. “I initiated this Community Grants program 15 years ago when I served in the Senate, so I’m very pleased the State continues to be able to provide this support to businesses, critical services and municipalities, and help strengthen our regional economies and local assets.”

The grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, regional economic development organizations and municipalities in three major categories: facilities, historic preservation and cultural. The facilities subcategories include human services, educational, recreational facilities, and regional economic development:

Human Services Facilities: Projects include making Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements and kitchen upgrades at Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, Jenna’s Promise in Johnson and Good Samaritan Haven in Barre; replacing flooring at the Brandon Senior Center; and installing an emergency generator at Rochester Community Care Home.

Projects include making Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements and kitchen upgrades at Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, Jenna’s Promise in Johnson and Good Samaritan Haven in Barre; replacing flooring at the Brandon Senior Center; and installing an emergency generator at Rochester Community Care Home. Educational Facilities: Projects include renovating the education barn at the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington; doubling the childcare capacity for toddlers at Craftsbury Saplings; updating the Learning Together Kitchen at the Sunrise Family Resource Center in Bennington; and creating a training facility at Betty’s Bikes in Burlington.

Projects include renovating the education barn at the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington; doubling the childcare capacity for toddlers at Craftsbury Saplings; updating the Learning Together Kitchen at the Sunrise Family Resource Center in Bennington; and creating a training facility at Betty’s Bikes in Burlington. Recreational Facilities: Projects include refurbishing the lodge at Northeast Slopes in East Corinth; installing fencing for a new dog park in Monkton; replacing floating docks at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes; installing benches along the bike path in Springfield; and constructing a new park in Poultney.

Projects include refurbishing the lodge at Northeast Slopes in East Corinth; installing fencing for a new dog park in Monkton; replacing floating docks at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes; installing benches along the bike path in Springfield; and constructing a new park in Poultney. Regional Economic Development: Projects include upgrading the brewery and taproom at Farm Road Brewing in Bennington; purchasing a flash freeze tunnel for Vermont Organics Reclamation in St. Albans; and purchasing new energy efficient refrigeration equipment Currier’s Quality Market in Glover.

“The exciting thing about this program is that the grants help bring projects over the finish line,” said Acting BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch. “Demand for these funds has never been higher and the requests we received totaled more than twice the available funding in every category.”

For a complete list of Building Communities Grants for Facilities recipients and more information on the application process, visit the Department of Buildings and General Services online.