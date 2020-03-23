Vermont Gov. Scott issues work from home order

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — As a new COVID-19 mitigation method for Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott ordered businesses and nonprofits to implement work from home procedures.

As much as possible, employees must start telecommuting and working from home starting 8 p.m. on Monday

“We’re now entering a new phase in this fight to flatten the curve. Vermonters should also expect additional steps in the coming days that will further reduce contact and direct more to stay home in order to keep everyone safe. … All of us should already be taking personal responsibility to physically distance ourselves from others and to follow the guidance in place to help keep each other healthy and safe.”

The order follows restrictions in place since Saturday on gatherings over 10 people and close-contact businesses.

The Vermont government requires entities that cannot or are not required to close to publicly post signage describing coronavirus guidelines, like social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, and thorough handwashing.

Call the State Emergency Operations Center at (800) 347-0488 if you have questions as an employer, event sponsor, or other commercial entity.

