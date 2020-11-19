Gov. Scott honors Vermonters who have died from coronavirus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The state of Vermont is honoring the 61 Vermonters who have died from COVID-19 with flags lowered to half-staff Thursday. They are honored on the 19th of each month representing the date of the first two resident deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The first two deaths in Vermont were on March 19. Scott called on Vermonters to honor the people who have died by committing to protect each other and listening to what the data and science say about the pandemic. Three more Vermonters died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, this month, Scott said.

Gov. Phil Scott issued the following statement: