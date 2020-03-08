Interactive Radar

Vermont ferry company wants to sink old boat in Lake Champlain

In this Wednesday March 4, 2020, photo, the Lake Champlain ferry “‘Adirondack” is docked at the waterfront in Burlington, Vt. The company that owns the ferry wants to sink the vessel offshore so it can become part of an underwater preserve accessible to divers. Company officials said preserving the vessel on the bottom of the lake would be preferable to seeing it cut up for scrap. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A company that brings people and vehicles across Lake Champlain seeks to convert a retired, hundred-year-old vessel into a new underwater reef system.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company operates just off the waterfront in Burlington, transporting individuals and their cargo back and forth between Vermont and New York.

The ferrymen hope they can donate the retired “Adirondack,” built in 1913, to the state of Vermont.

Their plan sinks the “Adirondack” to the bottom of Lake Champlain to become a habitat for native aquatic life. The fallen ferry would become the latest addition to an underwater historic preserve with scuba access.

