Vermont extends State of Emergency order until May

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS 10) – Governor Phil Scott of Vermont has extended Vermont’s State of Emergency until May 15.

This prolongs the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order, which requires people to practice social distancing and all non-essential businesses to remain closed. The order mandates that residents stay home and only leave for essential reasons.

According to the Governor’s Office, data shows that the preventative measures the Governor has taken have slowed the spread of the disease, but the state has not reached its peak number of cases yet.

The order also extends Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) motor inspections due in April for up to 60 days, allows lodging operators to accept reservations for stays starting on June 15 and after and allows state agencies to provide housing for first responders so they can isolate themselves in case they were exposed to the virus.

“We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet,” Gov. Scott said. “We will continue to watch the trends, and as soon as the data shows a downward trend, we can open the spigot, a quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a way that’s responsible and safe.”

