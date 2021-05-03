Vermont environmental groups object to sinking of Adirondack Ferry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Environmental organizations are objecting to a decision to allow the Adirondack ferry to be sunk in Lake Champlain, according to the Islander.

In March, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation gave the Lake Champlain Transportation Company a permit to sink the ship in June of next year. It would need to be thoroughly cleaned of oil, grease and other potential pollutants first.

The Lake Champlain Committee, the Conservation Law Foundation and the Vermont Natural Resources Council argue that there isn’t enough information available yet about the possible effects on the lake, its wildlife and its navigation channels. The groups are also concerned about a precedent the sinking might set for other boat owners.

If the Adirondack is sunk, it would become an artificial reef that would attract scuba divers.

It was built in 1913; Lake Champlain Transportation retired it from service about a year ago.

Until then, it had been the oldest continuously operating double-ended ferry in the United States.