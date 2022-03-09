BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont Department of Health responded to a Stacker report on COVID infections in the state. Officials offered additional context, saying that there was no spike in cases.

Assignment of case data to respective counties is a manual process that follows our initial tallying of statewide totals. A large number of cases that had previously not been assigned to a specific county due to the surge earlier this year were recently assigned. They are not newly reported cases. They had already been included in our case dashboard on the day they were reported (i.e. statewide data).

So, while the totals for individual counties, including Bennington, did increase, it does not indicate a surge in cases in a particular county, nor does it affect the overall case counts in Vermont.

Ben Truman

Public Health Communication Officer, Vermont Department of Health