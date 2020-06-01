Vermont DMV will resume scheduling for road tests Wednesday, June 3

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10)- Beginning Wednesday, June 3 Vermont residents can call the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to schedule a road test, Governor Phil Scott and DMV announced Monday.

Residents can begin taking the learner’s permit test online starting Monday. Drivers’ license exams will resume on Monday, June 8. Those with a previous license test that was canceled in either March or April will be contacted to reschedule.

“As operations and services come back online, the DMV has found new ways to serve Vermonters and will continue to innovate,” said Governor Scott. “I’m grateful for Vermonters’ patience as we adapt to new health and safety measures, especially young drivers who are eager to get on the road.”

Residents are being asked to sanitize their cars prior to their test. On the scheduled test day, applicants should wait in their vehicles and leave a window open. No more than two occupants will be allowed in the vehicle and all must wear a face covering. Guests are not permitted unless essential. If this is the case DMV must be notified when the test is scheduled.

Certified driver education instructors employed or contracted by a school can become certified by DMV to become examiners for the administration of road tests for standard/junior operator licenses in order to help the state clear the backlog of tests.

Road tests can be scheduled by calling 802-828-2000 and are available by appointment only.

DMV offices reopening June 8

Montpelier- open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rutland- open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sout Burlington- open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

LATEST STORIES