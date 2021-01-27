Vernon couple arrested in 3-month-old baby’s death

VERNON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Oneida arrested Nicolas M. Evans, 23, and Alexia S. Davis, 20, both from Vernon, N.Y., for one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Police say the arrests resulted from an investigation into an incident that happened at their residence on November 25, 2020. Around 7:30 a.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to their home for a reported unresponsive 3-month-old child. The child was pronounced dead on scene as a result of an unsafe co-sleeping situation.

The investigation conducted by both the New York State Police and Oneida County Child Protective Services (CPS) reportedly found that during the 12 hours prior to the child’s death, there were admissions of drug abuse by the parents along with extended periods of time where the child was not attended to. This, along with the unsafe sleeping conditions, were said to be factors that raised concern.

Police say after concluding the investigation, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office was consulted for possible criminal action. Although the parents could reportedly not be held responsible for the child’s actual death due to lack of culpability, the events leading up to the child’s death were deemed prosecutable, and both were charged accordingly. The parents were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Vernon Court at a later date.

The New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies have reportedly seen an increase in child fatalities around the state from unsafe sleeping conditions. State Police would like to remind parents and caretakers of the dangers of co-sleeping and remind the public of the ABC’s of Safe Sleep. A-Always Alone B-On their Back C-In a Crib.

Additional information can be provided through local county health/social services department and the NYS State Health Department by visiting their website.