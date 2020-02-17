Interactive Radar

Vermont considering a bill to keep guns away from alleged domestic abusers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – A legislative committee is holding a public hearing on a bill intended to keep guns out of the hands of people accused of domestic abuse.

The hearing takes place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the House chamber of the Statehouse.

The bill would require that provisions be included in relief from abuse orders stating that alleged abusers relinquish all firearms until the orders expire. It also would allow the court to issue a warrant to seize any firearms from alleged abusers in connection with such orders.

