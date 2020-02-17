MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – A legislative committee is holding a public hearing on a bill intended to keep guns out of the hands of people accused of domestic abuse.
The hearing takes place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the House chamber of the Statehouse.
The bill would require that provisions be included in relief from abuse orders stating that alleged abusers relinquish all firearms until the orders expire. It also would allow the court to issue a warrant to seize any firearms from alleged abusers in connection with such orders.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Vexit’: West Virginia Republicans encourage conservative Virginia counties to secede
- Crossgates blood drive set for Wednesday
- Vermont Gov. Phil Scott backs Weld in GOP primary
- Vermont considering a bill to keep guns away from alleged domestic abusers
- Couple from Japan later diagnosed with coronavirus took Delta Airlines flight