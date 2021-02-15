Vermont brewery breaks barriers in the workplace for individuals with disabilities

A Vermont Brewery is receiving praise, but not for its beer. The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe is breaking barriers in the workplace for individuals with disabilities.

The Vermont Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities gave an award on Wednesday to The Alchemist for reflecting the Spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Alchemist is known for its award-winning heady topper and focal banger ipas.

Now they are breaking down barriers for those in the workplace, employing three individuals with disabilities. Co-owner and head brewer at The Alchemist John Kimmich said having these employees around has helped him grow as a human being.

“They are so enthusiastic and they work so hard and they’re so happy to be here everyday and really they just lift the energy of each brewery in ways that are hard to even describe,” Kimmich said.

Kimmich hired Tara Audet in 2019. She comes into work every Thursday and Friday, the days that they package beer.

“I make boxes and I put the beer that comes off the conveyor belt into the boxes,” Audet said.

Audet works with mostly men.

“I keep the guys in line, oh yeah,” Audet said.

She always makes sure to keep them in check.

“She keeps us in line, you know we try to be funny with her and she gives it right back to us, it’s great,” Employee Eric Lemieux said.

Eric Lemieux has worked at the brewery with Tara in particular, since she started.

“They’re never down in the dumps for some reason, they have such a great outlook on life and it shines through everything that they do,” Lemieux said.

When other businesses ask Kimmich about employing people with disabilities, he has the same message.

“You will love employing people with disabilities, the challenges that you face are nothing compared to what you get back from the experience,” Kimmich said.

The Vermont Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities also honored Copeland Furniture , the Vermont Country Store, Gardeners’ Supply Company, and Vermont Soap.