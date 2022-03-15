ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board will start accepting pre-qualification applications to open cannabis businesses beginning March 16. Pre-qualification does not automatically grant an applicant a license. Once pre-qualified applicants have a year to get a full license.

The pre-qualification application requires a $500 fee that goes toward the $1,000 final application fee. The Cannabis Control Board said licensing fees are separate from the application fee.

Pre-qualification requirements

An Operating Plan which includes:

The type and name of the business to be licensed, along with documentation that it’s registered to do business in Vermont.

Identity of any owners or other principals for the business

Name of main point of contact for the Cannabis Control Board

Type of license or licenses sought, and tier (if relevant)

Whether anyone mentioned in the operating plan is a past or present owner or principal of a cannabis business outside of Vermont

A background check is also required for pre-qualification. Applicants will have to submit the following: