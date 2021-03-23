Vermont bars set to reopen with restaurant COVID-19 rules

Bars in Vermont are getting set to reopen under the same guidance that allows restaurants to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, bars and social clubs, like American Legions and VFWs, will fall under the state’s restaurant guidance, which includes operating at 50% capacity. The rules set a maximum of six patrons per table, a 6-feet of distance between parties, masking and more. Municipalities are allowed to place more restrictions on these establishments in their jurisdictions.

On Thursday, Vermont will open up vaccination appointments to people 60 and over. Vaccine eligibility is expanding by age. By April 19, all Vermont adults will be able to schedule vaccine appointments.

