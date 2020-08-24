Vermont approved for Lost Wages Assistance program funding

In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. The record unemployment rate reflects a nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic devastation upending the presidential campaign and forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MONTPELIER, VT, (WTEN) – Vermont has received a grant of $35.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Other Needs Assistance, or Lost Wages Assistance program. In addition to the grant, Governor Phil Scott announced he has has requested $20 million in Coronavirus Relief funding from the Vermont Legislature.

The $20 million would provide an additional $100 per week to eligible claimants, bringing the total benefit to $400 per week, for three weeks. In a statement, Governor Scott said:

“We know that tens of thousands of our neighbors are still struggling through this emergency. This supplemental assistance offered through President Trump’s Executive Order will help those who haven’t been able to return to work through this difficult period, and we continue to urge Congress and the White House to work together on a longer-term solution for these displaced workers.” Governor Phil Scott

(R) Vermont

The Vermont Department of Labor expects to begin issuing payments to eligible Vermonters in the coming weeks.

The LWA program provides an additional $300 per week to eligible individuals filing for unemployment insurance. The first round of funding from FEMA covers the initial three weeks of the program beginning with the week ending August 1, at which time, states can apply for additional funding, should the program remain open.

President Trump introduced LWA on August 8, to replace the additional $600 federal unemployment benefit, which expired July 31.

Earlier today, officials in Massachusetts announced that their state had also been approved for LWA funding.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES