Vermont announces $3M+ in downtown tax credits

The old Bennington County Courthouse, pictured in September 2013, was constructed in 1872, used until 1936, and appears on the National Register of Historic Places. (Jimmy Emerson, DVM / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced the recipients of $3.2 million in downtown and village center tax credits, supporting 30 community projects across the state. In Bennington and Rutland Counties, six projects will receive a total of $355,464.

“I’m proud to see Vermont’s continued commitment to investing in their downtowns during these uncertain times,” said Gov. Scott. “As we continue to weather the devastating economic impacts of this global pandemic and rebuild our economy, the downtown and village center tax credits will help local communities put themselves in the best position to thrive into the future.”

Bennington County

The former Bennington County Courthouse on South Street, vacant and boarded up for years, is getting $62,163 for substantial renovations. The Winslow Building project on Main Street in Bennington will also receive $84,842 to create graduate student housing and office space for Bennington College, Southwest Vermont Healthcare, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.

Both projects within Bennington are part of the roughly $31.5 million Putnam Block Redevelopment Project. The state funds will go toward:

Asbestos and lead remediation

Hazardous materials abatement

Window restoration and replacement

HVAC, sprinkler, and electrical installation

The Mark Skinner Library on West Road in Manchester closed in 2016 after 120 years in operation. Now, it’s transforming into a restaurant for a total price tag approaching half a million dollars. A $82,250 state tax credit will fund a portion of code requirement upgrades and minor facade repairs.

The Rupert Village Trust will rehabilitate the Sheldon Store on Route 153, a local cafe and community center. Village center tax credits to the tune of $100,241 will pay for facade improvements, a second egress, and a LULA lift. The project ought to create jobs, attract tourism, and provide infrastructure for small businesses.

Rutland County

The iconic train depot on Depot Street in Poultney was built in 1868, and has been vandalized while sitting vacant for at least ten years. State tax credits of $18,468 will help fund renovations to attract new business to the downtown area.

The Marble Museum on Main Street in Proctor was home to the Vermont Marble Company, and OMYA, its successor, until 2007. The state will provide $7,500 to help fund a resurgence for the over 50,000 square foot office and manufacturing space, with the goal of housing new commercial tenants, including a brewery, that should help revitalize the community.

