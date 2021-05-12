Vermont and ferry company drop plans to sink old ferry into Lake Champlain

(WWLP) – The state of Vermont and the Lake Champlain Transportation Company are dropping plans to sink now-retired Adirondack ferry in Lake Champlain, where it could have been used as an underwater scuba diving destination.

Vermont historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann says the decision not to go forward with the project was made due to growing opposition, additional costs and possible delays. They are now in the process of withdrawing the application. The century-old ferry, which was constructed in 1913, will be scrapped.

Environmental organizations objected to the decision. The Lake Champlain Committee, the Conservation Law Foundation and the Vermont Natural Resources Council argued that there wasn’t enough information available about the possible effects on the lake, wildlife and navigation channels.

In March, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation gave the Lake Champlain Transportation Company a permit to sink the ship in June of next year. It would have needed a thorough cleaning to strip it of oil, grease and other potential pollutants.