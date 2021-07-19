Vehicle submerged in Colorado pool inspires perfect response from local police

Police in Lakewood say the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse. (Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – No one was hurt after a vehicle ended up in a pool in Colorado on Thursday, July 15.

Police in Lakewood say the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle — an Infiniti — in reverse. The driver and the adult passenger got out safely. The teen driver has been cited for careless driving.

Police thanked fire crews for helping with the follow-up work, as well as a local towing company that assisted officers in getting the car out of the water.

The incident, while serious, also inspired a few “carpool” jokes on Twitter. But the Lakewood Police offered up their own knee-slapper, which they deemed to be the best possible one-liner.

“Just FYI, the best line for this is ‘Check out our new Infiniti Pool.’ Everyone else is battling for second place.”

