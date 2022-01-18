Vehicle rollover in Vermont causes temporary closure of Route 7

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 near Emerald Lake State Park in the Town of Dorset. Upon arrival, officers found a 2005 Saturn Vue off the roadway’s shoulder rolled on its roof with significant damage.

There was miscellaneous debris scattered about the roadway after the crash, which caused a temporary closure for debris removal. Investigation on scene revealed the operator was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 7 before losing control of the vehicle.

The roadway was partially snow covered following Monday’s storm, which contributed to the crash. The driver said the passenger side of the vehicle was driving in the snow, which caused them to lose control. The impacted vehicle rolled approximately two times in the embankment before stopping on its roof.

The driver suffered minor neck pain and was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center by Northshire Rescue Squad. The vehicle sustained totaling damage and it was towed from the scene by Paul’s Towing Service.