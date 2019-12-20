Vehicle fire shuts down portion of southbound lanes on I-87

(NEWS10) — A vehicle fire early Friday morning has caused a portion of the southbound lanes on I-87 to be closed until further notice.

Latham Fire Department said a car carrier caught fire around 2:45 Friday morning due to a mechanical malfunction in the trailer.

The trailer reportedly caught fire which then ignited the cars being carried on it. Most of the cars were damaged, but not all of them according to fire officials who say the cold weather played a role.

Fire officials say they had to tank the water onto the Northway because there were no available hydrants.

Right now crews on scene are working to get the cars off the trailer and then the trailer off the highway. As of right now there has been no expected time given as to when all lanes will be reopened for the morning commute.

