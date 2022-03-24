HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Hudson Fire Department, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Hudson. The fire caused a road closure as firefighters attempted to put the fire out.

On Thursday, March 24, at around 2:40 a.m., the Hudson fire Department was dispatched to a fully involved vehicle fire on Fairview Avenue near the intersection of Columbia Street.

Fire crews arrived and performed an overhaul and awaited the tow agency. The vehicle was removed, the road reopened, and units were back in service at around 3:40 a.m.