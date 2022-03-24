HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Hudson Fire Department, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in Hudson. The fire caused a road closure as firefighters attempted to put the fire out.

On Thursday, March 24, at around 2:40 a.m., the Hudson fire Department was dispatched to a fully involved vehicle fire on Fairview Avenue near the intersection of Columbia Street.

May be an image of 2 people, fire and outdoors

Fire crews arrived and performed an overhaul and awaited the tow agency. The vehicle was removed, the road reopened, and units were back in service at around 3:40 a.m.